BUCKNAM, Paul W., 75, of Aylett, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Elsie C. Bucknam; two children, Elizabeth Coe (Tommy) and Christopher Bucknam (Gaybrielle Towner); a brother, Robert Bucknam; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a nephew, Bobby Bucknam; and a special sidekick, Garrett Brooks. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to Corinth Christian Church, Manquin, Va.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
'Sort of like Mayberry': Virginia town of Front Royal is rocked by economic development scandal