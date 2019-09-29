BUCKNAM, PAUL

BUCKNAM, Paul W., 75, of Aylett, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Elsie C. Bucknam; two children, Elizabeth Coe (Tommy) and Christopher Bucknam (Gaybrielle Towner); a brother, Robert Bucknam; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a nephew, Bobby Bucknam; and a special sidekick, Garrett Brooks. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to Corinth Christian Church, Manquin, Va.

