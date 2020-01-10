BUELOW, Juanita, 88, passed away January 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Buelow. She is survived by two sons, Philip (Liz) and Dwight (Patsy); and one daughter, Ellen Guinther (Greg); along with five grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, January 18, at 10 a.m. at River Road Presbyterian Church, 8960 River Road. Memorial contributions may be made to River Road Presbyterian Church (RRPC) Carols and Keyboards.View online memorial
