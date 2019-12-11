BUERLEIN, Shirley Ann Masten Thornton, 95, of Richmond, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on December 9, 2019. She was born Shirley Ann Masten on January 18, 1924, in Durham, N.C., to the late Frank Spurgeon Masten of Roxboro, N.C. and Marjorie Louise Woodall of Durham, N.C. She lived as a child in the Washington, D.C. area and at age 10 moved to Richmond, where she graduated from the Collegiate School for Girls in 1942. She graduated from Hollins College in 1946 and married her high-school sweetheart, the late Argyle Leigh Thornton Sr. of Richmond, later that year. They lived in Waynesboro, Va., raising three sons, Argyle Leigh Thornton Jr. (Becky) of Richmond, the late Frank Masten Thornton (Christine Bell, now of Santa Barbara, Calif.) and John Turner Thornton (Stephanie) of Kennett Square, Pa. After Argyle Sr.'s passing away in 1997, Shirley moved to Richmond, where, in 1999, she married the late Homer Kayton Buerlein, who passed away in 2012. She is also survived by two stepsons, Robert Alan Buerlein (Judy) and Douglas Howard Buerlein (Randi), both of Richmond and their families; five grandchildren, Carmen Thornton Carraway (Andrew), Rebecca Thornton Sable (Nathan), Grayson LeCompte Thornton (Ellie), Maeve Bell-Thornton and Mary Elizabeth Thornton; a great-granddaughter, Anna Raine Carraway; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Shirley will be remembered by her family as a wonderful homemaker and caregiver for her three sons, mother and two husbands. Her warm smile and laugh brought joy and comfort to all who knew her. She was known as an enthusiastic ballroom dancer, a mistress of movie trivia, expert on singers and song lyrics and lover of scenic travel. The family is thankful for her long life, her good health throughout and the loving care given to her by the staff at the Cedarfield retirement community for 20 years and by her personal aides during recent years. A brief graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 2 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Va. 23220, followed by a reception at the home of son, Leigh. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 5540 Falmouth St., Richmond, Va. 23230, or to the charity of your choice.View online memorial