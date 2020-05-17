BUFORD, Jane Guthrie Valentine, daughter of The Rev. James Earl Guthrie and Dorothy Hill Guthrie, died May 11, 2020. She was born October 30, 1924. She was widowed by her first husband, Allen Wilson Valentine Jr. and her second husband, Robert S. Buford. She was predeceased also by her sister, Helen Dove; and brothers, The Rev. James E. Guthrie Jr. and The Rev. Weston Guthrie. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth V. Conley (Jim) of Wicomico Church, Va.; her son, The Rev. Allen Wilson Valentine III (Priscilla) of Juneau, Alaska; sisters-in-law, Mae and Pat Guthrie; grandchildren, James (Beth), Ashley, Emilie, Sarah and Allena; great-grandchildren, James (Kathryn), David, Ben and Austin; stepchildren, Rob Buford (Barbara), Lewis Buford (Sandy), Sidney Buford and Molly Buford; also her stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Buford was a graduate of Peace College and Richmond Professional Institute. She worked for the Richmond Social Service Bureau as a social worker and the Virginia State Department of Social Services as a supervisor for licensing children's daycare homes and adult care facilities. She spent her adult years working, raising children, living on West Avenue, enjoying Mattawan in Hanover County, being a member of Immanuel Episcopal Church, weaving and living at Cedarfield. The family would like to thank her companions, Joyce Richardson and Teresa Williams; and the Cedarfield staff for their wonderful care. There will be a private graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cedarfield Hero Fund, 2300 Cedarfield Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23233 or Immanuel Episcopal Church, 3263 Old Church Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, or another charity of your choice. For online condolences see www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.