BUKER, Richard I., SFC, U.S. Army (Ret.), 76, of Aylett, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 3, 2020. Born August 10, 1943, he was the stepson of the late Lafeyett (U.S. Army Pearl Harbor veteran) and the son of the late Doris Lincoln Buker Cochran; and was also preceded in death by 11 siblings. Rick is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lynne E. Buker; daughters, Wanda Cook (Barry) and Veronica Costa (Don); stepdaughter, Dr. Kyla Sine (Eric); eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sister, Linda MacKissock (Robert); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was a Vietnam Army veteran, retiring as a Sergeant First Class, and was a longtime member of Sharon Baptist Church. Upon retirement from the Army, he served as a Sheriff's Deputy in Young Co., Texas, and fully retired after 10 years of service at Haynesville Correctional Facility. The family received friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at the B.W. White Funeral Home, on Rt. 360 in Aylett. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. in the outdoor pavilion at Sharon Baptist Church. Interment was held in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 870 Greenbrier Circle #404, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320 or Sharon Baptist Church, 901 Sharon Rd., King William, Va. 23086.View online memorial
