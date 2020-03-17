BULGER, Donald Lamar, 77, of Charles City, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He started his own printing business, Bar-d Enterprises, Inc., and in later years worked for Ebay and Amazon. He loved to work with young people, helping them learn about the business world. He is survived by his partner of 28 years, Betty S. Sweeney; daughters, Donna Lynn Colburn (Roger) and Deanna Stuart (Daniel); three grandsons; sisters, Linda Cornatzer, Pat Waddell (Larry) and Sandra Wade; stepsons, Richard Sweeney and Don Sweeney; and co-workers, Elizabeth Layne and Rose Smith. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Graveside services will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
