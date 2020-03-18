BULIFANT, Richard, 87, of Richmond, cleaned out his last paint brush and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is survived by his children, Rick Bulifant, Tammy Myers and Velvet Zorn; sister, Doris Simpson; grandchildren, Michelle, Chase, Parker, Kennedy, Angela and Richard; and numerous other loving family and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Henry Fletcher Bulifant Jr.; siblings, Buddy Bulifant, George Bullifant, Myrtle Bulifant and Jacquelin Shaffer; and daughter, Brenda Snyder. His graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. A celebration of Richard's life will be scheduled after the current restrictions are lifted and when it is safe for gatherings of friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or the family encourages you to go out and slapjack a good meal with somebody you love.View online memorial
