BULLARD, Jesse E., 82, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Bullard; sons, Chris (Kirsten) Bullard, Mark (Mary) Bullard and Matthew (Sidney) Bullard; grandsons, Jesse I. Bullard, John Bullard, Scott Bullard and Luke Bullard; granddaughter, Chanson Bullard; sisters, Arlene Matthews and Faye (Doug) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Bullard. Jesse retired from First Virginia Bank and C&F Bank. Services for Jesse are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation at 1622 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
