BULLARD, JESSE

BULLARD, Jesse E., 82, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Bullard; sons, Chris (Kirsten) Bullard, Mark (Mary) Bullard and Matthew (Sidney) Bullard; grandsons, Jesse I. Bullard, John Bullard, Scott Bullard and Luke Bullard; granddaughter, Chanson Bullard; sisters, Arlene Matthews and Faye (Doug) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Bullard. Jesse retired from First Virginia Bank and C&F Bank. Services for Jesse are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation at 1622 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228.

