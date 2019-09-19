BUNCE, JEANNE

BUNCE, Jeanne, 89, of Henrico, departed this life Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard O. Bunce. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy; her two sons, John (Janis) and Dickie (Linda); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Irene P. Miller of Virginia Beach. Special thanks to Alexa, Lucille and Chanda for their compassionate care and friendship. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m Saturday, September 21. Interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.