BUNCE, Thomas W., died peacefully, surrounded by his adoring family on the morning of May 24, 2020, after a struggle with metastatic melanoma, appearing 10 years after an original melanoma diagnosis. Tom was born on March 21, 1946, in Havertown, Pa., to the late Wilton and Frances Bunce; and he was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jo; and his sons, Ryder (Beth Kirchner) and Casey; and his sister, Vicki Arnesen (Randy). He was loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. He attended Archmere Academy in Claymont, Del. He graduated from LSU (Geaux Tigers!) with a degree in Government and Foreign Affairs and from James Madison University with a master's degree in School Psychology. He retired as a School Psychologist for Chesterfield County Public Schools. Tom loved traveling, and he and Jo backpacked across Europe in 1973. He was passionate about doing anything with his family, especially spending time at the beach and supporting his sons' interests in sports, dirt bikes, surfing and skateboarding. He proudly served as chief to their Indian Guides tribe and coach to their little league teams. Tom also loved playing poker with his friends and riding his bike. There was no board or card game in which he didn't excel! His sense of humor was second to none. Reading and politics were also his passions. Burial is private at St. Michael the Archangel Columbarium. A celebration of his life will be held when circumstances allow for social gatherings. He will be loved and missed every day for the rest of our lives. Online guestbook available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
