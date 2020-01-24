BUNCH, Marjorie E. (Bailey), Marjorie went home to be with our Lord on January 20, 2020, at 4:45 a.m. at the age of 95. She passed away in Henrico, Va. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Kathleen and her husband, George Shultz, of Reston, Va.; her son, Paul and his wife, Carol Tillema, of Buffalo, N.Y.; three stepchildren, Douglas and his wife, Elaine Bunch, of Brightwood, Va., Donna and her husband, Jim Gilbert, of Wilmington, Del. and Patty and her husband, Tony Petrongolo, of Newark, Del.; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Lester F. Bailey; and her mother, Edith Silvera Bailey; her daughter, Sandra Ellen Farmer; and her brother, Theodore "Ted" Bailey; and her half-brother, Earl Stewart. Marjorie was born on June 10, 1924, in the Panama Canal Zone. She was a strong willed person, who loved cats and hummingbirds. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.View online memorial
