BUNN, Courtney Mann, 79, of Richmond, widow of Frank Greer and Donald Bunn, D.D.S., passed away October 23, 2019. Born in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Russell "Pinky" and Nell B. Mann. Courtney was preceded in death by her brother, Russell "Pete" Mann Jr. She is survived by her nephew, Russell Mann III and his wife, Jennifer; her niece, Elizabeth Bowman; great-nieces, Amanda Longoria and Catherine See; great-nephews, Tyler Bowman, Jonathan Chvala and Bryce Mann; and several beloved cousins and close friends. She received her formal education from RPI and the Pan American Business School. Courtney worked in banking and at her late husband's dental office. She was a member of River Road Church, Baptist, the Hermitage Country Club and was an avid bowler. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. A reception will follow at River Road Church, Baptist, 8000 River Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or River Road Church, Baptist.View online memorial