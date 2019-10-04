BUNTING, Robert Carlyle Jr., 72, of Mineral, Va., died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 9, 1947, in Portsmouth, Va., to Beatrice J. Vannoy and Robert C. Bunting Sr. Robert, also known as "Rob," "Robby" or "Bob," was the heart of his family, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. Survivors include his wife, Karen Bunting; children, Amy Wilson (Chuck) and Robert Bunting III; stepchildren, Bobbi Thibo and Donnie Thibo; grandchildren, Hope Matkins, Katelyn Wilson, Hayden Bunting, Breanna Wilson, Courtney Wilson, Ainsley Bunting, Brice Wilson and Grayson Thibo; sister, Linda; and brother, Don. Family, friends and all those whose lives were touched by Robert are invited to a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, at Spring Grove Cemetery, 2779 Pendleton Rd., Mineral, Va. 23117. Food, fellowship and visitation with the family will immediately follow at New Life Community Church, 509 E. Main St., Louisa, Va. 23093. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online guestbook available at lacyfh.com.View online memorial