BURCH, Odell Roosevelt, of Chesterfield, passed away on October 30, 2019. He is survived by three children, Brenda Bagley (Dennis), Christopher and Milton Burch (LaWanda); grandson, Dominique; great-grandchild, Kailee; sisters, Anna Rias and Atha Burch; other relatives and friends. Funeral services, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 12 noon at Beulah Baptist Church, 21209 Hull Street Rd., Moseley, Va. Interment, Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Beulah Baptist Church, 21209 Hull Street Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Rt. 360 East, Amelia. www.hawkesfh.comView online memorial