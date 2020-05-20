BURCHETT, Patricia Wooten, was 71 years old when she died peacefully surrounded by family on the evening of Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Richmond, Va. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey C. Burchett and his wife, Marieke A. Burchett; and her three grandchildren, Dashiell, Matilda and Ashton; as well as her siblings, Charles S. Wooten, Shirley W. Wharam and Carolyn W. Isley. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Charles B. and Blanche F. Wooten; her sister, Bea W. Parrish; and her brother, Melvin C. Wooten. She was born in Dillwyn, Va., the youngest of six children, and as a young woman, was crowned Miss Buckingham County. She attended Mary Washington College and Hollins University and worked most of her life in the legal field, first in Roanoke, Va., then later in Richmond, Va. She was known for her exceptional skills at the law firms where she worked, but her passion was her family, particularly her son and daughter-in-law and her grandchildren. Patricia loved music and was a skilled musician, she championed the pursuit of education (her own pursuits centered on English and Latin), honesty and worked steadfastly throughout her life to do the next right thing. "It is well with my soul," she said, and so, instead of mourning her loss, we celebrate her life and contributions to the world around her. A memorial service will be held later this year when conditions permit.View online memorial
