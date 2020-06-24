BURDEN, Charlotte Branham, passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. She was the daughter of the late Owen Branham and Audrey Countiss Branham. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Warren Burden; and her brother, Larry Branham. She is survived and will forever be loved by her daughter, Amy Michelle Pocklington; her son, Bryan Scott Burden (Kristen); four grandchildren, Willa and Darcy Pocklington and Isebelle and Amelia Burden; two sisters, Phyllis Woodfin and Sue Williams; a brother, James Branham (Uva); numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Charlotte was born in Christiansburg, Va., and grew up in Pound, Va., graduating from Pound High School in 1964. She moved to Richmond, Va. at 18 years of age, where she resided for the rest of her life. She worked as an Office Manager at Virginia Asphalt Association for over thirty years, and had recently retired. Charlotte was a wonderfully kind, compassionate person who would do anything to help anyone. She was a best friend to her sisters, a doting grandmother to her grandchildren, the world's best mother and a trusted and faithful friend to so many. She had a razor sharp wit and loved to laugh, and made sure every birthday had a card that made you laugh too. Charlotte was always a shoulder for all to lean on and was generous beyond measure. Her door was always open and she would happily greet you with some delicious home cooked treats (topped with cool whip, of course). For Charlotte, the glass was always half full and you could count on her to cheer you up after a tough day. She loved life and spent her days taking road trips with her sisters, decorating her home to the nines (and making sure it was spick and span at all times!), gardening, watching classic old movies and above all else, spending time with her family. She especially adored her four granddaughters, who affectionately called her "Gigi." She was a light in the world and she is deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A private visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a private memorial ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, maximum occupancy is 50 persons. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (or to your favorite charity).View online memorial
