BURGER, Richard Lee, of Glen Allen, Virginia, died on September 14, 2019, at Chippenham Hospital. He was born on June 13, 1957, in Welch, W.Va. He is survived by his wife, Susan, of 36 years; and his brothers, Ray E. Burger Jr., M.D. and Robert Charles Burger, M.D. He was the son of Ruth Nixon Burger and Ray E. Burger, M.D. He was predeceased by his son, Richard Lee Burger Jr. Richard graduated from Welch High School in 1975 and earned a B.A. in government from the University of Virginia in 1979 and a J.D. from Washington and Lee University in 1982. He also earned a degree in taxation law from Emory University in 1983. During his career, Richard worked for Fox, Wooten and Hart Law firm in Roanoke, Virginia and Sands Anderson in Richmond. He enjoyed following the Virginia Cavaliers in football, basketball and baseball as well as the Baltimore Orioles. He was a recepient of the Golden Horseshoe award in 1975 for the state of West Virginia. He attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Glen Allen, Va. In honor of Richard, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice. A burial service may be planned at a later date.