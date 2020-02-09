BURGER, Robert Henry, 48, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Rob was born on September 25, 1971, in Deer Park, New York. He moved to Virginia and attended Washington and Lee University, graduating in 1993. In 1999, Rob received his Juris Doctor degree from T. C. Williams School of Law at The University of Richmond. After serving as a federal law clerk for Judge William T. Prince in Norfolk, Virginia, Rob accepted a position with the law firm Williams Mullen. While in Norfolk, he met and married his wife, Martha Frances Burger. The family relocated to Richmond, Virginia in 2012, after Rob accepted a position with SunTrust Bank. Rob was an active member of both First Lutheran Church in Norfolk and Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Richmond, serving as Congregational Council President for both churches. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Edward Burger. Rob is survived by his wife of 18 years, Martha Frances Burger; daughter, Catherine Burger; son, William Burger; mother, Florence Burger; brother, William Burger; and sisters, Joanne Burger and Marieann DeBiase. He is also survived by nine nieces, Nicole, Kristen, Julie, Brittany, Lauren, Becky, Lane, Ana and Chloe; and one nephew, Steven; as well as two great-nieces, Ellie and Cameron. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Road, Richmond, Virginia 23226. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church in memory of Rob Burger and the Brighten Our Light Campaign. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
