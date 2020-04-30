BURGESS, Margaret Ann, 91, of Richmond, Va., beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Burgess; son, Thomas Burgess; and grandson, Danny Davis. She is survived by her daughters, Sue Roberts (Donnie), Shelley Horn (Dennis), Christie Gunn (Reid) and Tammy Rush (David); 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart. She retired from Reynolds Metals Company in 1993 after 34 years of service. She was a member of Victory Tabernacle Church of God. The family will hold a funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, which can be viewed at https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9106834. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
