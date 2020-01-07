BURGESS, Verla Mae, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Kristi King (Kevin); grandsons, Cameron and Carter King (Richmond); sister, Linda Smith (Iowa); and many nieces, nephews, friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gerry Burgess; parents, Leland and Eileen Robinson; and brothers, James and Harold Robinson. Verla brightened this world with her humor and joy, and faced her lung cancer diagnosis with amazing positivity and determination. Verla was born and raised on a farm outside Webster City, Iowa, and had a career in nursing before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She was an avid bridge player and held the coveted Life Master designation. A celebration of Verla's life will be held on February 1, at Bon Air UMC; please wear colors of joy and celebration. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice.View online memorial
