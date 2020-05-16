BURGRESS, Burnette DePriest, 82, of Sandston, Va., died May 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by by her husband, Richard E. Burgress Sr. Surviving are her son, David Jaye Winters; grandson, Akiah T. Moore; devoted niece, Shirley Carter; sister-in-law, Dorothy Manuel (Alex); host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, May 17, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Sylvester T. Smith officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
