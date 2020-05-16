BURGRESS, BURNETTE

BURGRESS, Burnette DePriest, 82, of Sandston, Va., died May 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by by her husband, Richard E. Burgress Sr. Surviving are her son, David Jaye Winters; grandson, Akiah T. Moore; devoted niece, Shirley Carter; sister-in-law, Dorothy Manuel (Alex); host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, May 17, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Sylvester T. Smith officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BURNETTE BURGRESS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags