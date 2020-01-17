BURKE, Deane Mitchell, age 64, died unexpectedly on December 21, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was predeceased by his parents, Frankie and George W. Burke Jr.; a brother, Stephen G. Burke; and his beloved Chihuahua, Buddy Boy. Formerly of Richmond and Arlington, he is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Allison R. Carmody of Scottsdale; twin brother, David F. Burke (fiancee, Anna Kelly); brothers, Michael L. Burke (Tamra) and George W. Burke III (Lyons); and seven nephews. Deane put himself through Virginia Commonwealth University, where he earned a B.A. in History, and George Mason University School of Law, where he earned a J.D. and was valedictorian of his class. He went on to earn an L.L.M. in Taxation from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary and had a long career as a tax lawyer with the IRS Chief Counsel's office in Washington, D.C., where he met Allison. They married in 2014. He retired in early 2019 and moved with Allison to Scottsdale, where he spent several happy months furnishing his dream home and enjoying his newfound freedom from the snow belt. Deane was an avid runner from middle school through the final day of his life, serving as President of the Northern Virginia Running Club in 1999. His fellow club members describe him as "a very talented runner" who could complete a 10K race in under 33 minutes. He was a faithful brother, loving husband and loyal friend, always remembering birthdays and anniversaries and keeping in touch regularly. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycles, hiking, reading biographies and crooning to his Chihuahua. There will be a private graveside service and interment in Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 East Shea Boulevard, in Scottsdale, Arizona, on February 1. Flowers are welcome at the cemetery, or donations may be made to the Salvation Army or HelpADogSmile.org in his honor.View online memorial
