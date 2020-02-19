BURKE, Lurene Whittle, 86, of West Point, Va., formerly of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away and was reunited with her "Valentine" and husband of 29 years on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, 2020. She was a devout Christian and lifelong member of San Jose Catholic Church in Jacksonville, Florida. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family. Lurene was preceded in death by her husband, John Burke; and a sister, Bonnie Fisher. She is survived by her son, Benjamin J. Edwards III and his wife, Debbie Woodmansee Edwards, of West Point, Va.; and two stepsons, Joe Burke (Nancy) and Jimmy Burke (Della); seven grandchildren, Scott and Ryan Burke, Emily Seal, Charles Croswell, Terri Spiller, Bunni Overman and Chad Edwards; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and a devoted caregiver, Sherry Cole. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, Va. 23181. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West Point Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, P.O. Box X, West Point, Va. 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
