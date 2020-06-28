BURKE, M.D., Patrick Kendall "P.K.," born in Charleston, West Virginia, on August 6, 1941, devoted husband and father, passed away surrounded by loving family on June 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Jack D. Burke and Jewell K. Burke and is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Glenda N. Burke; one son, Geoffrey K. Burke (Dina); one granddaughter, Faith Alexandra Burke; and four brothers, Jack D. Burke Jr., M.D. (Kimberly), Timothy S. Burke, M.D., Michael M. Burke and Christopher S. Burke (Jacqueline); and nieces, Katherine Burke, Kendall Stevens (Bradley) and Kelsey Burke. P.K. grew up in Charleston, W.Va., Knoxville, Tenn., Morgantown, W.Va., Gainesville, Fla., Farmville, Va. and Richmond, Va., as his father pursued his academic career. He graduated from Douglas Freeman High School, the University of Richmond (Bachelor of Science), was a member of the final graduating class of the Medical College of Virginia (Doctor of Medicine) and continued his internship and residency in internal medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University. His training was interrupted for military service in the Navy, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Upon completion of military service, he resumed his residency, followed by a fellowship in Endocrinology (VCU) and training in Nuclear Medicine (McGuire VA Hospital). He was a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Nuclear Medicine. At the conclusion of his training, he joined the McGuire Clinic Medical Group and was subsequently named Director of Nuclear Medicine at Richmond Memorial Hospital. He held the same position at Stuart Circle Hospital, where he also practiced endocrinology and bone densitometry. The time at Stuart Circle Hospital was memorable for the truly extraordinary quality of his colleagues. The practice moved to the Retreat Hospital and ultimately he established the Osteoporosis Diagnostic & Treatment Center. He also participated in clinical research in bone densitometry where his findings were presented internationally. He retired at age 74 at the end of 2015, still believing that each patient is unique and should be treated accordingly. He will be dearly missed by his loving family, friends and patients. The family wishes to thank the staff, nurses and physicians at Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists, the Virginia Cancer Institute and the infusion center at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center for their unwavering compassion and professionalism. In light of current circumstances, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks considering a donation to the MCV Foundation (www.mcvfoundation.org).View online memorial
