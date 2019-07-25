BURKE, SHIRLEY

BURKE, Mrs. Shirley Timberlake Farrow, 74, of Goochland, Va., transitioned into her heavenly home Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters; and son, Lynndelle Farrow. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, William Burke; three daughters, Tamiko and Derranelle Farrow and Wanda Scott (Attila); granddaughter, Katarsha; great-grandson, Desean; sister, Cecilia Tyler; brother, Kenneth Cousins; devoted friend, Geraldine Cousins; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, Goochland, Va. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial