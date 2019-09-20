BURKE, Steven Michael "Mike," 54, of Ashland, passed away suddenly, September 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Noel H. and Charlotte S. Bybee; his uncle, Bob Novak. He is survived by his parents, John and Pat Burke; his children, Sarah and Linsay Burke; sister, Christy Scott Peyton (J.R.); aunt, Noellie Novak; girlfriend, Susan Clarke; also many other loving family and friends; and all of his loving farm animals, including Jake. Mike worked 33 years with the Virginia State Department of Agriculture and 32 years with the Veterinarian Services at the Virginia State Fair. A Celebration of Life will be held October 5, 2019. Please contact the family for more information.View online memorial