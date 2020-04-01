BURKEY, Phyllis Marye Carter, 90, of Chester, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1929, in Appomattox County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Justin L. Burkey Sr. in 2011 after 63 years of marriage. Phyllis was the oldest of eight children and is survived by her two youngest sisters, Brenda McConville and Pamela Moore. She is survived by her three children, son, Justin L. Burkey Jr. and Ann J. Burkey; son, Carter L. Burkey Sr. and wife, Sheila B. Burkey; daughter, Mary Kathryn Burkey Owens and husband, Harrison Owens; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Phyllis was a wonderful mother and considered her greatest accomplishment raising her three children. She was also an excellent administrative assistant for Chesterfield County, Virginia for many years. Phyllis had a quick wit, a keen mind and enjoyed her family and friends. She worshiped our Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Chester Presbyterian Church for 62 years, where she served on many committees and in various leadership roles. Given the current state of affairs, a private graveside service will be held for her family at Chester Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Claudia Basl and Freida Mabe for their loving care over the last few years and At Home Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Chester Presbyterian Church General Endowment Fund or Ignite Fund, c/o Chester Presbyterian Church, 3424 West Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831.View online memorial
