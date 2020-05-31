BURKS, Elizabeth "Betty" Hambleton, 87, of Midlothian, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Browning Burks. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Toomey (Ralph Sr.); son, Steven Burks (Johanna); daughter, Sharon Pastore (David); seven grandchildren, Ralph Jr. and Samuel Toomey, Roy Burks, Melanie Burks Weisgerber, Kelsea Pastore Witt, Marshall and Erica Pastore. Betty was a retired registered nurse and a member of Salisbury Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed by all. A funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 3, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, at 1:30 p.m., where the family will receive friends beginning at 12:45 p.m. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, 50 persons will be allowed in attendance for the funeral; a live stream has been set up for those unable to attend at www.blileys.com, where you are also able to leave condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
