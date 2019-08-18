BURNAM, Ann Taylor, 93, of Richmond, died on August 16, 2019. She was born on December 14, 1925, in Hague, Virginia, at her family farm, Kirnan, on the Northern Neck. She graduated from Longwood College in 1947. After teaching primary school, she married the love of her life, Jimmy, in 1948 and raised her five boys in Sandston and later in the West End of Richmond. She lived at Lakewood Manor for the past 11 years, where the staff lovingly cared for her, and she made so many special friends. A lifelong Episcopalian, her faith and Church communities were foundational to her friendly and loving personality. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fulton Burnam Sr.; her siblings, William Taylor, Walter Taylor, Louise Taylor and Genevieve Morrow. She is survived by her five sons, John (Yupin), James Jr. (Diane), Walter (Beth Kinsey), David (Sally) and Robert; six granddaughters, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road, with interment in the church cemetery.View online memorial