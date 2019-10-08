CSM BURNER, Wayne Lee, 71, U.S. Army retired, passed away on October 4, 2019, at home with his wife present after battling cancer for several years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Brownie Burner; his father, John Burner; and sister, Phyliss Huff. He was born in December, 1947, in Luray, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; niece, Tammie Grimmett; great-niece, Mandy Fox and her two sons, Drew and Logan; in-laws, Pat and Michael DiCiacca; and nephews, Michael and Eric. He served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, retiring in October, 1994. His last duty position was Garrison Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Monmouth, N.J. His overseas assignments include Viet Nam, Korea, two tours in Germany and Iraq (Desert Storm). He was awarded the Bronze Star in Viet Nam and a second award during Desert Storm. Other awards include: The Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (3), Viet Nam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (4), Viet Nam Campaign Medal, Republic of Viet Nam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Three Bronze Stars and Kuwait Liberation Medal. After retiring from the Army, he worked as a Program Manager with EPS Global Services, Tinton Falls, N.J. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or your local hospice organization.View online memorial