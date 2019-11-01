BURNETT, MICHAEL

BURNETT, Michael Kenneth, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the age of 65. Kenneth is survived by his beloved children, Leigh Hamilton Burnett and Robert Calhoun Burnett; their mother, Anne Axton Burnett; his brothers, Robert L. Burnett and Walter David Burnett; and his sister, Susan Burnett Wright. He will also be remembered and deeply missed by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A native of Lynchburg, Va., Kenneth graduated from E.C. Glass and Lynchburg College. In 1984, he received an MBA from the College of William and Mary. A celebration of Kenneth's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Oakwood Country Club, Lynchburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Kenneth may be made to the Society of St. Andrew, 3383 Sweet Hollow Rd., Big Island, Va. 24526. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

