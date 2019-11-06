BURNETT, WALTER

BURNETT, Walter Eugene, 66, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home in Williamsburg, Va. Gene was born November 11, 1952, in Richmond, son of the late Louis E. Burnett Sr. and Alice Morrell Burnett. He attended Highland Springs High School, VCU and worked 28 years for Anheuser-Busch, retiring as a senior manager in 2008. He is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter, Melissa and her husband, Michael Lavin; son, Shawn and his wife, Catie; and granddaughters, Peyton and Blake, all of Williamsburg; his brothers, Louis E. Burnett Jr. of Charleston, S.C., Thomas Lee Burnett and John Christopher Burnett, both of Bottoms Bridge; and many nieces and nephews.

View online memorial

