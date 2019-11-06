BURNETT, Walter Eugene, 66, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home in Williamsburg, Va. Gene was born November 11, 1952, in Richmond, son of the late Louis E. Burnett Sr. and Alice Morrell Burnett. He attended Highland Springs High School, VCU and worked 28 years for Anheuser-Busch, retiring as a senior manager in 2008. He is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter, Melissa and her husband, Michael Lavin; son, Shawn and his wife, Catie; and granddaughters, Peyton and Blake, all of Williamsburg; his brothers, Louis E. Burnett Jr. of Charleston, S.C., Thomas Lee Burnett and John Christopher Burnett, both of Bottoms Bridge; and many nieces and nephews.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
FloydFest cancels CeeLo Green after online uproar
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
Nationals closer and former UVA star Sean Doolittle on declining White House invite: 'I just can't do it'
-
Unknown number of Stafford voters cast ballots in wrong races; Richmond precinct runs out of ballots
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…