BURNETTE, James "Tommy" Thomas, 68, of Glen Allen, passed away June 16, 2020. He was the son of the late James A. Burnette Jr. and Clara Coss Burnette. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn B. Berger. He is survived by a daughter, Mary Jo Richards; brother, Michael C. Burnette (Sharon); sisters, JoAnne B. Wharff and Carol B. Sanderson (Richard). Tommy was a Vietnam veteran serving as a helicopter mechanic in the U.S. Air Force. Funeral services will be private. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
