BURNETTE, James H., 79, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord May 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Ellen Burnette; and brother, Johnny Burnette. He is survived by two sons, Daniel and Nathan Burnette (Susan); and two sisters, Joyce Crone and Patricia Ford. Funeral services will be held at a later date in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
