BURNETTE, Lucy Dunphy, born in St. John's Newfoundland, October 12, 1925, passed away at 94 years, Monday, January 13, 2020, at her residence overlooking the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach, Va. A celebration of her life will be held at Bon Air Community Center, Richmond, 12 noon Wednesday, January 22. Preceded in death by her son, James David Burnette. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Roberts Caudle and Debra Lee Burnette; and son, A. Lynn Burnette. The proudest of mothers, Lou never missed an opportunity to brag about her children or grandchildren. She never forgot about her very large and loving family back home. Lou's second "family" came from her 35 years volunteering at Johnston-Willis Hospital. Her nurses loved her long after she retired from volunteering. The family wishes to thank them for the special part they played in her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls or the charity of your choice.View online memorial
