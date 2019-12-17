BURNETTE, Mildred "Millie" Saunders, 75, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams: 400 years of history doesn't sweep away with 'Rumors of War' unveiling in Richmond, but it's a start
-
Henrico County swearing-in ceremony filled with history, romance
-
'There's something changing in these winds': Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' unveiled in Richmond
-
Dinwiddie man sentenced to serve 6 years in DUI crash that killed Prince George High School student
-
Wegmans planning $175 million warehouse complex off Sliding Hill Road in Hanover