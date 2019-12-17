BURNETTE, MILDRED "MILLIE"

BURNETTE, Mildred "Millie" Saunders, 75, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags