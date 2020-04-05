BURNHAM, Elwood. On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Elwood Burnham, of Hopewell, Va., passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88. Elwood was born to Elmer and Nellie Burnham on April 18, 1931, in Prince George County, Virginia. He is survived by his four daughters, Jacqueline Burnham Dean (Roger), Nancy Burnham Gaskins, Bonnie Burnham Lashley and Billie Jo Burnham McDonald. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his ex-wife, Mildred Burnham; his brother, Douglas Burnham (Diane); his sister, Marie Ransom; and many nieces and nephews. Elwood was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Alma, Rosie and Lavinia; and his brothers, William, Elmer Jr., Raymond and Charles. During his younger years, Elwood was employed as an usher at the Beacon Theatre, a Sergeant in the Hopewell Police Department and a Corrections Officer at the Federal Reformatory in Prince George. He was a veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and of the U.S. Navy, where he served on the submarine USS Cobbler. Elwood began his career with the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service as a Border Patrol Agent before becoming an Immigration Inspector. After 39 years of service, he retired as Supervisor Immigration Inspector. Elwood enjoyed living in many areas of the country while working for the Immigration Service including Texas, New York, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina, but he called Hopewell, Va. and Charleston, S.C. "home." He was an avid dancer - square dancing and round dancing for more than 30 years. He also enjoyed traveling, yardwork and riding on his motorcycle. Elwood will be missed for his warm hugs, his cheerful smile and yes, even his quirky ways. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
