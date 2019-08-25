BURNS, Elinor (Tamol), adored mother, cherished grandmother and vivacious friend, died August 13, 2019, at Atrium Hospital in Pineville, North Carolina. She was 90. A native of Waterbury, Connecticut, Elinor graduated from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing and went on to serve patients in hospitals, the private sector and for the State of Virginia, from which she retired after 30 years in the profession. She raised her family in Richmond, Virginia, where she lived for nearly 50 years and was a member of the Ladies Golf Group at Willow Oaks Country Club, Ten Pin Bowling Group and the Irish Society. She was active in her community and children's activities, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, St. Francis Home, St. Benedict's Elementary School, St. Gertrude's High School and Benedictine High School. She moved to Charlotte, N.C., in 2008 and enjoyed new friendships, bowling leagues, volunteer work at Atrium Hospital-Pineville and participation in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church's A.C.E.S and St. Gabriel Catholic Church's OWL groups. With a social disposition, generous heart and quick laugh, Elinor never met a stranger. She was a kind neighbor and spirited personality with a rich curiosity and zest for life. Elinor was preceded in death by her brother Francis "Bobby" Burns Jr.; and sister, Barbara Burns Yoos. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Tamol; son Ronald Tamol Jr. (Heather); grandchildren, Nicole, Blaise and Sofia; nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and many special friends. A service will be held at 3:30 p.m. September 20, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atrium Health Foundation's Carolinas Nursing Endowment.View online memorial