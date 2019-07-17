BURNSTEIN, Sidney A. Jr., passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. Sid was born in Chicago and had lived in Richmond since he was 10. Sid graduated from VPI (now Virginia Tech) and served in the Navy during World War II. He spent 42 years developing his family company, Virginia Iron and Metal Company (VIMCO), where he innovated a number of new inventions in the window treatment and solar shading industry. His wife of 45 years, Carol M. Burnstein; brother, Jack; and parents, Mildred and Sidney Burnstein Sr. preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children, Ken (Heejo) Burnstein, Lynne Demestre and Shari Perago; his grandchildren, Jena (Matt) Flurer, Chase (Sarah) Demestre; three great-grandchildren, Rilynn, Mason, Owen; and his companion of 15 years, Ruth Bellet. A celebration of Sid's life will take place Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Beth Sholom Gardens, 2nd Floor, 2001 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, Va. 23238. Memorials may be made to Feed More, 1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial