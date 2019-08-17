BURR, Mary Hewlett, 75, of Midlothian, departed this life on August 14, 2019. She is survived by her children, Susan Beals (Robert) of Midlothian and Geoffrey Burr (Danielle) of Arlington; and her grandchildren, Charlie and Caroline Beals and Annabelle and Olivia Burr. She is also survived by her brothers, William Hewlett (Betty) and Tim Hewlett (Cathy); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Donald G. Burr; her parents, William Sr. and Marie Fitzpatrick Hewlett; and her brothers, Joseph Hewlett and George Hewlett (Barbara). A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 22, at Swift Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mercy Mall of Virginia, P.O. Box 1890, Midlothian, Va. 23113 or online at mercymallva.org.View online memorial