BURRELL, Alice M. Hudson, 78, of Henrico County, Va., passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home March 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sandy and Arah Hudson; and brother, Lester Hudson. She leaves to celebrate her life her husband of 60 years, Claude O. Burrell Jr.; her beloved children, son, Claude A. Burrell (Letitia); daughters, Sheryl Smith (Thomas) and Yvonne Burrell; five adoring grandchildren, Terence, Justin, Danielle, Janai and Joshua; goddaughter, Nikki Turner; two sisters, Romanta Robinson and Constance Lightfoot (Gilbert); brother, Jesse Hudson (Eleanor); brother-in-law, Melvin Cooper; three aunts, Juanita Price (Robert), Virginia Bobbitt and Morristine Bowman (Rufus); a host of loving and caring nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends; among them, Shirley Hudson, Mildred Johnson, Christine Marrow, Constance Marrow, Julia Simmons and Gloria Wright. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Avenue, where viewing will be held on March 17, 2020, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 12 p.m. at March Funeral Home. Interment Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, Sandston, Va.View online memorial
