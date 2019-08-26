BURRELL, DELORES

BURRELL, Delores, age 72, of Richmond, departed this life August 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Burrell. She is survived by one son, Raheem Rafiuddin; two grandchildren; one sister, Helen Barnett; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 3 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 2:45 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

