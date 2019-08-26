BURRELL, Delores, age 72, of Richmond, departed this life August 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Burrell. She is survived by one son, Raheem Rafiuddin; two grandchildren; one sister, Helen Barnett; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 3 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 2:45 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial