BURRELL, IRA

BURRELL, Ira Alfred, 79, of Quinton, Va., departed this life Sunday, March 1, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory wife, Jane Burrell; sons, Jamie M. Burrell, Eddie and Al (Shannon) Jacobs; eight grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Wilder, Evelyn E. Fun (Edward), Essie Cary (Howard) and Diane Pollard; brothers, David (Joan) and Robert (Adrienne) Burrell; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Second Liberty Baptist Church, 8140 George W. Watkins Rd., Quinton, Va. 23141. Interment church cemetery.

