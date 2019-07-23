BURROUGH, ANN

BURROUGH, Ms. Ann "Annie," passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. She was a loving and devoted mother to Rick Burrough, Cindy Irving (Ron) and Katey Millner. Her most cherished role was being "Nana" to her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Nick Athas (Carol); her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221, followed by interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Annie would have loved for you to donate to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.View online memorial