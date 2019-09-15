BURROWS, HAROLD III

BURROWS, Harold Melville III, died on September 7, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1959, to the late Georgette Legare Backer and Harold M. Burrows Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Frances Derfner. He is survived by his siblings, Virginia Waring Burrows, Robert S. Seddon, William R. Nichols; brother-in-law, Eric Bramfitt (The Englishman); special cousin, Thomas N. Stuetzer (Nancy); stepbrothers, Jim Tyson, Bill Tyson and Wright Tyson; and many loved friends and extended family. Hal was a true gentleman. He was a photographer by trade and was a student of history and of the people. He, nor his camera, ever met a stranger and if you ever met him, knew him or loved him, you would consider yourself lucky. Hal was a fighter who overcame years of illness and diversity with grit, determination and dignity. He was a free spirit and his trademark sense of humor always left others with a smile. He was our "Superman." A memorial service will be held in Richmond, Va., in October. As a longtime spinal cord injury survivor, Hal never gave up hope for a solution to such injuries. If you wish to donate in memory of Hal, you may donate to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, N.J. 07078, (800) 225-02922, www.christopherreeve.org/donate. And as Hal departs, let us remember him asking you "Has anyone told you they Love you today? May I be the first?"View online memorial