BURRUSS, Dawn, 63, of Ashland, Va., departed this life January 21, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 25, 1 to 3 p.m. at Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Prattville, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dawn's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DAWN BURRUSS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.