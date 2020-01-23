BURRUSS, Dawn, 63, of Ashland, Va., departed this life January 21, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 25, 1 to 3 p.m. at Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Prattville, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dawn's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. www.hwdabney.com

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DAWN BURRUSS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.