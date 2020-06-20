BURRUSS, Hugh Milton Jr., passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020, in Midlothian, at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Milton Burruss; and his mother, Evelyn Matthews Burruss. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth; son, Hugh III; daughter, Macrae; daughter-in-law, Karen; and grandchildren, Hugh IV, Grayson, Espen and Maya. Hugh was an educator in Henrico County. He had a passion for collecting vintage cars. Funeral services will be held in a private graveside service.View online memorial
