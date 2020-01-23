BURTON, Allen Lee "AB," 76, passed away at home January 18, 2020, after battling cancer. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara LeHew Burton; son, James (Terry); daughter, Catherine Kloby; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Burton Houck (Willie); two nephews, Matthew (Wendy) and Jonathan; brother-in-law, Jack LeHew; and many cousins. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home, Owings, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Calvert County or Hospice of Calvert.View online memorial
