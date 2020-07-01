BURTON, Ann, 80, of Apex, North Carolina, passed away June 26, 2020, in Raleigh, North Carolina. A celebration of her life ceremony will take place on July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene located at 8710 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23236. Ann was born November 29, 1939, to Leonard and Doris Dicks in St. Albans, Hertfordshire England. She went to nursing school after graduating from secondary school. Ann dedicated her professional life to taking care of the sick and injured. After immigrating to America in May of 1979, Ann continued her professional career at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Ann also served as a school nurse for the Chesterfield County School System before retiring. Her dedication to caring for all continued in her retirement where she helped with childcare at The Guardian Christian Academy and volunteered her time to a missionary aide assignment in Mexicali, Mexico with The Nazarene Church. Ann is survived by her husband, caretaker and soulmate, Donald Burton. Also surviving are her four sons, Antony Burton, his three children, Joey, Haley and Julia Burton; Nigel Burton and his daughter, Toni Lynn Oxendine, her two children, Julian and Lane, and Nigel's son, Elliott Burton; Andrew and Tracey Burton and their four children, Leanne, Tim, Claire and CJ Burton; Mathew and his two sons, Alexander and Kendall Burton. Along with her husband and children, her brother-in-law, Jim Burton and sisters-in-law, Linda Dicks and Velda Dounias; nieces and nephews, Nichola Tong, Martine Phillips and her son Joe Phillips, Gareth and Claudia Mateo Dicks. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Ann's favorite charities, The World Evangelism Fund: www.nazarene.org. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.View online memorial
