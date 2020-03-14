BURTON, Darcy T., 68, beloved spouse of Altheia Burton and father to Christopher (Carolyn) and Julie (Jason Moore), went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020. He was blessed to have three grandchildren, James Moore, Maggie Burton and Journey Moore. His funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, where the family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Northside Outreach Center, P.O. Box 16129, Richmond, Va. 23222 or website, www.the-noc.org.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DARCY BURTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.